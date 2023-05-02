Lightfoot Left Lasting Legacy on Great Lakes Shipwreck Culture

Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died Monday at the age of 84.

Lightfoot had a handful of hits through the 70′s and early 80′s but maybe none has been as everlasting in this region as 1976′s ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.’

“What Gordon Lightfoot did to the shipwreck world was quite amazing,” said Corey Adkins, of the Great Lake Shipwreck Museum. “And I don’t even think he knew that he was doing that at the time.”

The nearly seven-minute song told the story of the largest ship to ever sink on the Great Lakes

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, the song brought attention and awareness to shipwrecks along the Great Lakes and opened people to tell more stories.

Not the flashiest song but Lightfoot considered ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ to be his finest work.

“For lack of a better term, it’s not ‘sex drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll,’ it’s a story of loss. I’s a story of what those men went through that night,” said Adkins. “He didn’t really know what happened that night, but this was all from the articles and knowledge that he gathered. He wrote that song and I’m sure he was feeling it. The song is a little simple, but it is a beautiful story.”

Lightfoot was an honorary board member for the museum and his song plays on a loop at the museum where guests can see the bell from the freighter.