Grant Me Hope: Jackson

This week on Grant Me Hope we’re introducing you to 11-year-old Jackson, a young innovative and creative boy looking for his forever home.

Jackson likes playing with Legos and also playing Minecraft, board games and Lego Avengers. His favorite Avenger is Spider-Man because he’s “cool.”

He also does well in school and his favorite subject is math.

He would do best in a home where he’s the youngest child as well as family that is able to have patience with Jackson and give him redirection.

