Cadillac Farmer’s Market Staying Put After Compromising with City Over Parking

The Cadillac Farmer’s Market is staying put after resolving a parking dispute with the city.

The city told the farmer’s market of a plan that would have taken away 40% of the space used for the market at Cadillac Commons. But now, the city and the market agreed to a compromise that will take away 15 parking spaces instead of the previously planned 28.

Mary Galvanek with the farmer’s market says she elated they were able to find a solution so the market can stay where it is.

Advertisement

“Not going anywhere. We’re really excited to be able to bring children’s activities, outreach spaces for our community programs, to bring the community together every single week, twice a week. And that’s something that we don’t see happening currently in the Cadillac area, especially downtown,” Galvanek said.

The farmer’s market officially opens up June 13, and will be open every Tuesday and Friday through Halloween.

They hals have a plant sale scheduled for May 20.