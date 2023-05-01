Two Men Arrested for String of Burglaries in Lake County

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 2 Curtis Johnson

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that two men are facing charges after they were connected to a string of burglaries in Lake County.

On Friday, deputies were sent to a burglary on Creston Drive, Eden Township. The sheriff’s office says that two additional burglaries were also located on the same road.

The sheriff’s office says that on Saturday, the investigation led Deputies Buscaino and Perrin to the 5000 block of West 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons, where they found one suspect and a large amount of stolen property.

The suspect, Jeffery Jacob Alan Little, was taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Little was on probation at the time of his arrest and had a valid warrant out of Mason County.

Then, with the help of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives were able to use a search warrant for the 9000 block of 70th Avenue, Evart. There, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they found Curtis Jerome Johnson who was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says that Johnson’s clothing was seized as well as a van that was used in the commission of the burglaries. Deputies say that stolen proper was found in the van.

Both suspects were arraigned on May 1 with both of their bonds being set at $15,000/10% according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

They are also asking anyone with any information pertaining to this case to contact Deputy Buscaino, Deputy Perrin or Detective/Lt. Nixon.