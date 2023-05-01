Soo Locks Visitor Center Opens for 2023 Season

The Soo Locks Visitor Center in Sault Ste. Marie is officially open for the 2023 season.

First opened in 1966, the Visitor Center has since gone through many improvements including adding and upgrading displays. This includes their hands-on displays that are filled with information about the Soo Locks.

People come from all over the world to visit.

“We have anticipated probably 90% of the questions that visitors come in with. We have panels on the walls that answer those questions. We have interactive hand-on activities which answer those questions,” said Michelle Briggs, chief park ranger.

You can visit the center from now until the end of October. It’s open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.