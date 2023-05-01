Northwestern Michigan College Offering Three New Certificates Next Spring

Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City continues to bring more opportunities to their students.

They’ll be offering esports management, computer support and cybersecurity specialization certificates starting next year. Both CIT certificates use existing curriculum while the esports management utilizes business, communications and visual communications courses.

NMC says this is another major step to ensuring their students find employment in the growing world of technology.

The certificates will start to be offered in spring of 2024.