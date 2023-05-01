MTM On The Road: Become the Wife of the Party at TC Decorating Co.-6:45

TC Decorating Co creates the bachelorette party of your dreams.

The company is fairly new to the Traverse City area, but has already designed many decorations for special brides and their girls.

Not only does this company take the stress away from planning a party, but they will customize and individualize every item for bride and bridesmaids from the themed cups, to the festive giftbags, to the balloon arches, and so much more!

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at TC Decorating Co learning all the steps needed for the perfect bachelorette!

