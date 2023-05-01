Michigan Updates Its Threatened & Endangered Species List, Now Up to 407

Michigan Bats Little brown, northern long-eared, and tri-colored bats are now listed as threatened.

Michigan’s threatened and endangered plant and animals list is now up to 407 after being updated for the seventh time in nearly 50 years.

Experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, conservation organizations and the DNR worked together to update the list.

36 species were removed from the list, including trumpeter swans (it is still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act). However, almost 60 species were added to the list.

Advertisement

Three bat species – little brown, northern long-eared, and tri-colored – are now listed as threatened due to population declines from white-nose syndrome. Rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees were also added to the endangered species list because of population decline.

“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature. When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life,” said Jennifer Kleitch, DNR endangered species specialist.

Click here for the full list of Michigan’s threatened and endangered plant and animals.