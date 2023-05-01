Michigan Small Business Growth Remains High Post-Pandemic

Business is booming.

Or at least the number of small businesses applying for Tax IDs in Michigan is.

Under new numbers from the U.S. Census, the number of new business applications filed last month was 7% higher than they were at the same time last year. The number spiked right after the pandemic and has stayed high since.

“It’s all good across the board when people are more entrepreneurial,” said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

It’s pretty clear to see, when laid out on a graph, Michigan’s new business applications plummeted at the start of the pandemic before shooting up to record highs. Post pandemic, the number levels off at higher level than before the pandemic.

“The relative risk of starting a new business can be lower, or perceived to be lower at times, when there is greater economic uncertainty,” sad Calley.

Calley says a vast majority of the new applications are for sole proprietors

“You say I’m going to be a business with employees or a business without employees,” said Calley. “Or in other words, the sole proprietor or an independent contractor.”

This was a direct result of the pandemic. People lost their jobs or worked from home and realized their skills and financial well being would be better off in their own hands.

“In the old days, people used to have to pick their W-2 job or do they start a business?” said Calley. “Now people, in many cases, can have both and that’s what we see happening. I think that’s really a big, big difference from pre-pandemic times.”

Businesses with employees are up as well, just not as high. Calley says the state would thrive with a balance but any new business growth is good growth.

“That’s all good news for a state like Michigan, that in the past has really suffered from having too many eggs in one basket,” said Calley.

Could these independent contractor businesses help soften the blow of a possible recession? Maybe. Michigan has such a worker shortage as is, large businesses that have to scale back won’t lose many employees and those working alone can handle a small downturn.

“There’s still not enough people. There are 10 open positions for every seven people looking for work in Michigan,” said Calley. “That means that the state could shed some employment without it causing higher unemployment.”