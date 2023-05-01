Manistee Co. Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Fisherman Last Seen in the Tippy Dam Area

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the Tippy Dam area while they search for a missing fisherman.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 49-year-old man from Gladwin was fishing from his anchored boat on the Manistee River Monday before witnesses report that around 4:55 p.m. his boat was empty and he could not be found.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says they searched the area for the missing man, but were unable to locate him before night fall and worsening weather conditions. Instead, they say they will continue searching on Tuesday morning, and ask the public to avoid the area while they search.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Natural Resources, Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, and Manistee City Police Sheriff’s Dive Team members for the search of the man.

Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management also assisted the sheriff’s office.