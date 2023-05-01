Frose All Day Giveaway Is The Perfect Summer Getaway

This summer you have the opportunity to enjoy two local Michigan businesses that shine with the best that the region has to offer. Mission Point Resort and Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery have teamed up to bring you Frose All Day, a celebration that is perfect for a warm summer day.

The Giveaway includes an assortment of wine from Brys Estate plus a variety of their lavendar self care products. The winner will also enjoy a weekend stay at the beautiful Mission Point Resort and a trip to Brys Estate to explore the winery and vineyard. All the while, sipping on delicious Frose (frozen rose from Brys Estate) with friends.

Frose

For more information on Mission Point Resort visit their website.

For more information on the Vineyard & Winery visit the Brys Estate website.