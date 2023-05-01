Hearing Held for Mancelona Man With Weapons Who Was Out On Bond

A Mancelona Man was in federal court Monday to see if his bond would be revoked after he was said to have weapons that went against his bond agreement of giving them up.

Terrance Vanochten had been under investigation since August of 2022 for various weapons charges and a history of threatening claims against the government, including Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In March he was indicted on possessing an explosive device and was out on bond.

Two weeks ago he was reported to have a blow gun, two machetes and the components to build an AR-15 rifle.

In his hearing Monday, a federal judge magistrate decided to not revoke his bond.

Prosecutors say they will appeal the decision.