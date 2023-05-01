Bill Passes to Update Absentee Ballot Rules for Military, Overseas Voters

A new bipartisan bill signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow absentee votes from military members and overseas voters to be counted up to six days after the election.

It comes after Michigan voters approved Prop 2 last year, expanding voting rights. Gov. Whitmer says this legislation updates election laws to match the constitutional changes made by Prop 2.

“I am proud to sign this legislation expanding absentee voter access to more service members bravely serving around the world. Let’s keep working to boost access to the ballot box and ensure election officials have the tools they need to run Michigan’s elections efficiently and effectively,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 259 allows absentee ballots from military and overseas voters to be counted as long as they are postmarked on or before election day, and received within six days of the election. It also lays out procedure when the postmark is missing or unclear.

Absentee ballots that meet the criteria will be handed over to county clerks to be tabulated at the county canvass board meeting.