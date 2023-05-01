First Responders Train for Active Shooter on Beaver Island

First responders training for an event they hope never happens, a school shooting.

Beaver Island, the largest island in Lake Michigan, was training grounds for State Police, the Coast Guard and other local law enforcement.

Information officer, Lt. Derrick Carroll, with State Police said the operation was a chance to test everyone’s capabilities to responding to an incident on the island.

Operation ‘Maritime Resolve’ involved two school shooters on Beaver Island. One drill started at the school with negotiations, but after negotiations broke down-they forced entry.

Another drill had the shooters fled the area, a chase and a gun battle that wounded a trooper ensued, that officer had to be flown off the island.

Carroll said they chose the island because they knew logistically it would be more difficult.

“One of the first hiccups we ran into was a lot of the local resources were going to be flown in. Well, that day, they didn’t know if they were going to be able to get the airlines, the pilots, to go to Beaver Island. So all the MSP resources were going by boat. So, we were going to be able to get there,” said Carroll.

State Police said it’s ironing out problems they did not anticipate, which is the whole purpose of the exercise.