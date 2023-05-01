9&10 News Wins Station of the Year from Michigan Association of Broadcasters

9&10 News won the Michigan Association of Broadcasters award for Station of the Year.

Every year the Michigan Association of Broadcasters recognizes the top news stations across the state, and this weekend, 9&10 News was awarded the Station of the Year. The Northern Michigan company beat out a station from Lansing to take home the top award.

9&10 News also took home awards in the following categories:

Best Community Involvement

Best Sports, Tyler Driesenga, Backyard Dreams

Best Newscast, Gaylord Tornado Coverage

Best Forecast, Tom O’Hare

“Every department played a role in this honor,” said News Director Dan Firnbach. “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work!”

In March, 9&10 News was named the winner in several other categories:

Merit for Continuing Coverage: Bill Froehlich & Josh Monroe, Traverse City Plane Crash

Best Feature: Xavier Hershovitz & Kaleb Vinton, Gaylord Tornado Survivor

Best Investigative Story: David Lyden & Josh Monroe, Unsolved: The Murder of Janette Roberson

Best News Reporter: Bill Froehlich

Best News Special: the four: Mental Health Special

Last year, 9&10 News took home a number of awards as well.