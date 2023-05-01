9&10 News Wins Station of the Year from Michigan Association of Broadcasters

Every year the Michigan Association of Broadcasters recognizes the top news stations across the state, and this weekend, 9&10 News was awarded the Station of the Year. The Northern Michigan company beat out a station from Lansing to take home the top award.
9&10 News also took home awards in the following categories:
- Best Community Involvement
- Best Sports, Tyler Driesenga, Backyard Dreams
- Best Newscast, Gaylord Tornado Coverage
- Best Forecast, Tom O’Hare
“Every department played a role in this honor,” said News Director Dan Firnbach. “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work!”
In March, 9&10 News was named the winner in several other categories:
- Merit for Continuing Coverage: Bill Froehlich & Josh Monroe, Traverse City Plane Crash
- Best Feature: Xavier Hershovitz & Kaleb Vinton, Gaylord Tornado Survivor
- Best Investigative Story: David Lyden & Josh Monroe, Unsolved: The Murder of Janette Roberson
- Best News Reporter: Bill Froehlich
- Best News Special: the four: Mental Health Special