9&10 News Wins Station of the Year from Michigan Association of Broadcasters

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
05/01/2023 10:40 AM EDT

9&10 News won the Michigan Association of Broadcasters award for Station of the Year.

Every year the Michigan Association of Broadcasters recognizes the top news stations across the state, and this weekend, 9&10 News was awarded the Station of the Year. The Northern Michigan company beat out a station from Lansing to take home the top award.

9&10 News also took home awards in the following categories:

“Every department played a role in this honor,” said News Director Dan Firnbach. “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work!”

In March, 9&10 News was named the winner in several other categories:

Last year, 9&10 News took home a number of awards as well.

