73-Year-Old Dies in Kalkaska Co. House Fire

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Saturday.

When officials arrived, they found that one of the families had already escaped from the home but that a resident of the other unit - which was where the fire was centered - was still inside, deputies said.

An occupant of the uninvolved unit was able to douse the fire with a garden hose through a broken window to attempt entry, but dangerous conditions prevented entry, deputies said. Search and rescue efforts were made by deputies prior to the arrival of fire personnel, and they found the man inside. He was dead, they reported.

He was identified as William Joseph Williams of South Boardman.

The occupants of the uninvolved unit - including a 9-month-old infant and two adults - were treated and evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation by EMS and released, deputies said.

The remainder of the fire was extinguished by fire department personnel.

The fire remains under investigation.