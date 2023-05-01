$100,000 In DNR Grants Awarded to Support Deer Habitats In the U.P.

$100,000 in grants is going to improve deer habitats in the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR’s Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative is a grant program for deer habitats on non-state land. This year, grants are going to projects in 10 of the U.P.’s 15 counties.

“These grants will produce positive impacts in Marquette, Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Baraga, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Schoolcraft and Mackinac counties,” said Bill Scullon, DNR field operations manager and administrator for the grant initiative.

The DNR says these grants are aimed at organizations that promotes conservation and/or hunting, like sportmen’s clubs, conservation districts, land conservancies and private land owners with large acreage. They have a total of $100,000 to give. Each individual grant can be between $2,000 and $15,000.

Nearly $1 million has been granted to U.P. partners for more than 100 projects.

This year, grant availability was announced in February. The deadline to apply was March 3, and awardees were notified by April 14.