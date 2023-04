The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the crash near S. Spruce Ave. and E. 96th St. in Brooks Township around 5 a.m.

They say the driver was headed south on S. Spruce Ave. when he lost control and crashed into the trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and the victim’s name has not been released.