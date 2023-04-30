8th Annual Autism Acceptance Walk Provides Resources & Awareness

Autism Awareness Month is coming to an end, but Christine Dillon, Director of Children and Family Services at North Country Community Mental Health, has been raising awareness for 30 years now.

“Having natural supports, family, friends, support groups, is really really important to help people reach whatever level of success or opportunity that they have and that they want,” Dillon said.

Dillon started what used to be known as the Autism Awareness Walk 8 years ago, but now has transitioned to the Autism Acceptance Walk because it’s one thing to know about autism but it’s another to accept it and support it.

“Everybody, just like everyone else has their own needs, and their own strengths and their own abilities. So that’s the biggest thing I wish people would know is that it’s not an illness, it’s not a disease, it doesn’t need to be cured, it’s a neuro divergence. So that’s the most important thing I wish people would understand,” Dillon said.

Among Dillon there were other members of Northern Michigan autism resources that were out being a help to people who have family members with autism. Katelyn London, a Parent Leader Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition of Charlevoix-Emmet says they came out to bridge a gap with people who may not understand autism as much as they think they do.

“Every autistic individual is very different and to always presume competence, sometimes people tend to think that autistic children or adults don’t understand something just because they’re not responding in a neuro-typical or socially acceptable way but that doesn’t mean that they don’t understand,” London said.

Advocates also said that there are resources for children and adults with autism and they encourage families to use them. Many services are free and home-based that will grow skills and increase independence.

“Communication skills, social skills, leisure play, adaptive living, really all those skills that are important, not only to the individual but to the family as well. So we really want to make sure that we’re family focused and looking at that social significance in what we’re teaching,” Jennifer Hartmen, Regional Clinical Director of Northern Michigan Programs at North Arrow said.

The 8th annual walk had the biggest turn out this year with it being the first year back since the pandemic and will not limit itself to stop here.







