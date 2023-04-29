Several Injured In M-55 Head-On Crash In Manistee Co.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says several people were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Stronach Township on Friday.

Deputies say a Harrietta woman and her three kids were in a Chrysler minivan turning onto Stronach Road at an intersection on M-55. They say she didn’t yield for an oncoming Chevy Equinox and hit it head-on.

According to deputies, the Chevy Equinox then crashed into a father and son whose Chevy Suburban was stopped at the intersection.

Advertisement

The mom and her kids in the minivan were all taken to the hospital. The oldest child, a 7 year old, had to be taken by helicopter to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The passenger of the Equinox had life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the driver’s injuries were less severe. They say the father and son in the Suburban were treated at the scene and released.