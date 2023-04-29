Anglers of the Au Sable Make Trout Season Opener a Good One

The Anglers of the Au Sable have been working hard all year to make it to this exact moment-- the famous Trout Season Opener.

President of the Anglers of the Au Sable, Joe Hemming says that this season will be one of the betters season thus far and that their hard work makes the Au Sable River so clean and unique that many travel to experience it.

“That’s why people come to Northern Michigan, to escape, to get away from congestion and the fast pace of life and come up here and wet a line, stand in a river, peace and solitude, clean water, beautiful fish,” Hemming said.

Hemming says that they’re able to maintain the healthy environment because they put a lot of habitat in the river for the fish, monitor temperatures, survey insects, and even provide education opportunities to raise awareness, but most of all, it helps the economy.

Local business owner, Josh Greenberg of Gates Au Sable Lodge, says that clean waters are crucial to their wild source of trout that helps them be successful.

““What’s valuable to us is that we have wild trout and in order for wild trout to survive they need habitat, they need clean water, and so they become something of a treasure, and that’s why people travel from all over to be here. So keeping a healthy river helps keep my business and other surrounding businesses alive,” Greenberg said.







