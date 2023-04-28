Top News: Mom Who Relentlessly Harassed Daughter Gets Up to 5 Years in Prison - and More

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan:

1. ‘Catfish Mom’ Will Spend Up to 5 Years in Prison for Harassing Daughter

The mom accused of catfishing her own daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison. Kendra Licari previously pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor after being charged with five felony counts for harassing her own daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year with hundreds text messages.

2. ‘Strange and Startling’ Details Emerge in Body Found in Freezer Case

Terrell York of Isabella County is in jail for failing to report a death. This is after police found his wife in their kitchen freezer. “The facts of the case are obviously very strange and startling,” said David Barberi, Isabella County Prosecutor.

3. 74-Year-Old, 64-Year-Old Arrested for Leading Deputies on Chase

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two males - one 74 and one 64 years old - were arrested after leading deputies on a chase. On April 26 at 8:55 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the Johannesburg area when the deputy saw two pickup trucks that seemed to be traveling together make wide turns. The deputy decided to follow the vehicles and saw them make illegal moves and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, officials said. Both vehicles refused to stop even after the deputy’s vehicle’s lights and sirens were turned on, officials said.

4. Northern Michigan Couple Killed in Georgia Plane Crash

The Oconee County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said that two people from Northern Michigan were killed in a plane crash on April 26 in Watkinsville, Georgia. The family of the couple confirmed the tragedy in a statement sent to 9&10 News. Oconee County deputies said that at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, a small plane crashed in a field off of Government Station Road in Watkinsville. The plane had departed from Leesburg, Florida, with a destination of Barrow County, Georgia. The family identified the victims as Robert and Sandra Denton of Williamsburg, Michigan; Clare, Michigan; and The Villages, Florida. They said Robert and Sandra were both seasoned pilots.

5. Northern Michigan Trucking Company Facing Federal Charges for Skirting EPA Emissions Standards

Diesel Freak LLC is one of three businesses and 11 individuals facing federal charges in what the government calls an after-market scheme to get around EPA standards on emissions. U.S. Federal Attorney Mark Totten said those involved were in blatant violation of the Clean Air Act. “This case is one of the largest of its kind ever charged in the United States. This criminal scheme has released or will release an enormous amount of pollutants into the air, many of which are dangerous to human health,” said Totten.

6. Isabella County Man Sentenced to Life With No Parole for Machete-Killing Case

Joel Patrick-Dorlice Travis will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of an Isabella County woman. Travis used a machete to chop and kill Alexia Riley in a Mount Pleasant apartment in 2022. He said he did it because Riley was going to identify him for another crime earlier in the day.

7. East Jordan Student Investigated After Making Threats, Police Say; Evidence Found at Home

The East Jordan Police Department said Tuesday that evidence was found in the home of a student who allegedly made violent threats at school. At the end of the school day on Friday, April 21, the police department responded to the East Jordan Middle-High School for a report of a student making threats of using a firearm against other students, the department said. Multiple students reported hearing the student making the threats and reported them to school administrators, police said.

8. Plan to Reopen Nuclear Plant in SW Michigan Leads to Questions About Northern Michigan Plant

A recently decommissioned nuclear power plant in southwest Michigan might reopen and some implications could be drawn that similar plans might be coming to a former plant in Northern Michigan. Holtec International is the largest decommissioning company in the United States for nuclear reactors, and is also the owner of Palisades and Big Rock Nuclear Power Plants. Holtec acquired the plants in early 2022 to continue decommission efforts and manage the remaining spent nuclear fuel.

9. Family of 10 Displaced by Gaylord Tornado Finally Returns Home

A Northern Michigan family of 10 is preparing to go back to the home they love 11 months after the Gaylord Tornado destroyed it. The tornado that touched down on May 20 of last year destroyed many homes in Otsego County. The Murrells, with kids ranging in age from 4 to 21, were one of those families displaced. The house looks far different than it did after the tornado obliterated it.

10. He’s Running: What Biden’s Announcement Means for Michigan

It wasn’t a big surprise, but it is official. President Joe Biden is running for re-election and his bid can change how things go, or are perceived, in the Mitten State. “The president has wanted to be president for decades,” said John Sellek, of Harbor Strategic. “Why the heck would he give it up now?” This announcement also should end all speculation of Governor Gretchen Whitmer running for president before she ends her term.



