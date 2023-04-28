Sault Ste. Marie I-500 Track and Property Awarded $150,000 for Renovation Project

A $150,000 grant for the I-500 track and property to help with it’s renovation project.

The Sault Ste. Marie Convention and Visitors Bureau accepted the check Friday from the Great Lakes Sports Commission at a luncheon at Kewadin Casino and Resort in Sault Ste. Marie.

The 51-acre property just off I-75 is home to the famous I-500 Snowmobile Endurance Race. It is held the first Saturday of February.

The CVB Received an initial $2.5 million grant from the America Rescue Plan last September.

The property will be improved to make the track and property usable for year-round events.

“I always thought that we could do more. I always love the bowl. I’m always thinking it would be great for big concert. It’s also going to be beautiful coming into our city when you see there is something going on here and it’s being more welcoming,” Lina Hoath, the Sault Ste. Marie CVB Executive Director, said.

The renovations to the track will start this year and finish before the February 2025 race.