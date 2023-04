The Traverse City area has more than 200 families without a place to call home.

Goodwill Northern Michigan in Traverse City has the Basic Needs Coalition in place to help give emphasis to providing families with a safe, warm and clean place to go.

In this interview with Ryan Hannon from Goodwill Northern Michigan, we find out more about the efforts they put in and how you can help.

For more ways that you can help visit the Goodwill Basic Needs Coalition Wishlist.