Northern Michigan Educators Praise Proposal Helping School Transportation Costs

Educators in Northern Michigan are praising a proposal that would help supplement the transportation costs for areas that don’t have a high population of people.

That proposal, made by the House Appropriations Committee on School Aid and Education, would set aside $150 million dollars for certain school districts.

Northwest Education Services Superintendent Dr. Nick Ceglarek said as it stands now, funding is based on per student headcounts, so areas that are less densely populated end up having higher transportation costs. And those with smaller geographic areas, pay less.

The proposed funds would go to the larger, less populated areas. The superintendent of Northwest Education Services said this proposal would level the playing field, leaving districts like this more money for other expenses.

“That’s where that inequity really plays out. When you see that those dollars have to go towards transportation, it doesn’t allow our district leaders to be able to put those dollars into additional mental health services for children or into the classroom to support wages for our teachers,” said Ceglarek.

The funds are expected to be included in the house’s proposed budget, but it will still need the approval of the Governor.