MTM On The Road: Crepes and More at Millie and Pepper

Millie and Pepper in Traverse City is up early every morning serving their signature crepes.

Although the crepes are very well known and delicious, that’s not the only thing they have to offer!

New drinks and events are coming soon to the local creperie.

Our On the Road crew is behind the scenes diving into the kitchen and getting all the latest details.