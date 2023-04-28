Michigan Tree Facts You ‘Wood’ Not Believe

Happy Arbor Day! This year to celebrate, we decided to get to the root of the matter: Michigan trees. We promise you won’t leaf this page unhappy, and we’re happy you logged on to read this. We won’t get too sappy, and ... OK, that’s enough tree puns.

Now, just enjoy these Michigan tree facts, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State University.

The most common trees in Michigan are sugar maple, red maple, red pine, northern white-cedar, northern red oak, quaking aspen, bigtooth aspen, black cherry and hemlock.

Michigan has 14 billion trees and about 20 million acres of forest. That’s more than Alaska even!

Most of the forests in Michigan are privately owned.

Michigan’s trees cover about 53% of the state.

The state’s forests have grown by more than a million acres since 1980!

The largest tree in the state is a black willow.

The tallest tree in the state is a red maple that stands 179 feet tall. By comparison, the Statue of Liberty is 305 feet tall, and the tallest building in Michigan - the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center - is 727 feet tall (755 to the tip).



