‘It’s Homecoming, It’s Christmas” Mackinac Island Opens for 2023 Season

While it may not feel like summer out there, it is coming.

Friday was Mackinac Island’s unofficial opening day, and now they’re ready for visitors.

The island itself is open year round, but a majority of the shops, restaurants and hotels close in November and lay dormant until April.

Mackinac Island knows that it’s the crown jewel of Northern Michigan, and now the world is going to find out even more as USA Today named the island the #1 Summer Destination in the United States and it came at a good time.

This weekend The Grand Hotel and the Mission Point Resort are opening for the season, marking the unofficial start for the tourism year.

“It’s homecoming, it’s Christmas. It’s all the holidays, all the special feelings,” said Dominick Miller of the Mackinac Island State Park.

For the few hundred year-round residents, they aren’t going anywhere but they are rolling out the welcome mat. The first ferries of 2023 full of tourists docked up as the island puts on the final touches.

“A couple of days before we open, you look around and you’re like we’re never going to make this happen. You look downtown and you’re like we’ve got to get this all done,” said Liz Ware of Mission Point Resort. “There’s a sense of community here on Mackinac, it’s a deep sense of community.”

Hospitality is what they do. Part premier tourist destination, part historical museum.

“We’re getting Fort Mackinac opened up next week, so we are so excited to welcome guests back,” said Miller. “We got some new programs on what happened at night in there, who were the soldiers who were stationed there and who are they as people?”

Forty five percent of the island’s rooms are inside the Grand Hotel and Mission Point Resort. They are now open, with the rest rolling open over the next two weeks. Each with exciting changes to stay fresh, but balance the history.

“Before you do anything when in every step of planning, there is a foot in history,” said David Jurcak of the Grand Hotel. “So we understand that before we can make any changes, it has to have a historical element.”

Mackinac Island topped the list because of what it’s been for 125 years and it doesn’t plan to change for another 125.

“We need to continue to keep Mackinac Island, Mackinac,” said Jurcak.

It will be a summer of celebration as 2023 marks the 75th Annual Lilac Festival in June but it’s the 125th anniversary of that motor vehicle ban.