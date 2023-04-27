We’re Offscript with Michigan This Morning

We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

This week, We’re Offscript hits close to home with our 9&10 News family as Lauren Scafidi chats with the Michigan This Morning team.

Co-anchor Bill Froehlich and Meteorologist Haley Fiaschetti laugh about what happens when you fall out of a chair at the anchor desk during a show, what happens when you run into the Vice President of the United States in an unexpected place, and the appropriate way to handle a spider you find in your home.

You can find new episodes of We’re Offscript every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.