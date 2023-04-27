The One Up XP Show - Episode 52: Roller Champions, Immortals 10 Questions

We take you into a game called Roller Champions! It is a full on roller derby full contact first team to score 5 points wins by doing laps and throwing a ball into a ring! Roller Champions is a free to play on all platforms!

We also sit down with the CEO of Immortals for 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!