TCAPS Asking for Public Input on Possible Bond Proposal

A new bond proposal for Traverse City Area Public Schools could be on the way.

TCAPS is hosting informational meetings starting next week to figure out what the public wants to see in a possible bond proposal for 2024.

Superintendent Dr. John Vanwagoner says before a bond proposal can move forward, they need the public’s input to make sure they’re on the right track. They say improvements to school security and infrastructure are the main areas they’re looking at.

“Safety and security is part of our strategic plan, looking at our aging infrastructure. [We need to improve] HVAC, air quality, roofs, but also instructional environments,” Dr. Vanwagoner explains.

Traverse City Central High School

Dr. Vanwagoner says every building in the district has unique issues they could look at, but says the over 100-year-old Central Grade School needs the most renovations. He says they also have to consider adding on to schools in order to keep up with the possibility of growing enrollment.

“We do need to start thinking about the future and keeping an eye on birth rates in the county,” Dr. Vanwagoner states. “We need to make a determination on what are the needs for TCAPS for the next 10 to 20 years.”

Traverse Connect Director of Government Affairs, Henry Wolf says they’re beginning to see more young families moving to Northern Michigan. With recent zoning changes and continued additions to workforce housing, they say schools should get ready for an influx of kids.

“That’s at the core of our mission here is bringing some of those younger families here to Traverse City and as we begin to see the signs of that growth our hope and goal is that will continue,” Wolf says. “So, I hope everyone in the area will begin to brace for that population growth that we hope to see happen.”

TCAPS will be sending out surveys, plus, you can find out where and when the meetings will be here.