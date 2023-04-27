Onekama Township Board Votes to Start Dissolving Two Lakes Collaborative Sewer Authority

The Onekama Township Board has voted to start the process of dissolving the Two Lakes Collaborative Sewer Authority.

They also voted to withdraw their USDA sewer project application.

The announcement comes about a week after the village of Bear Lake pulled out of the sewer project when the USDA said they would likely not be able to give the board the grant funding they needed.

Advertisement

The sewer project would have served the village of Bear Lake as well as the Townships of Onekama and Pleasanton.

The sewer authority is expected to vote on the dissolution at their next meeting May 2.