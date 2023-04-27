Northern Michigan Couple Killed in Georgia Plane Crash

Robert and Sandra Denton Courtesy of the family of Robert and Sandra Denton

The Oconee County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said that two people from Northern Michigan were killed in a plane crash on April 26 in Watkinsville, Georgia. The family of the couple confirmed the tragedy in a statement sent to 9&10 News.

Oconee County deputies said that at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, a small plane crashed in a field off of Government Station Road in Watkinsville. The plane had departed from Leesburg, Florida, with a destination of Barrow County, Georgia.

The family identified the victims as Robert and Sandra Denton of Williamsburg, Michigan; Clare, Michigan; and The Villages, Florida. They said Robert and Sandra were both seasoned pilots.

Advertisement

In the statement, the family wrote: “While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying. Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and Oconee County deputies turned the investigation over to the FAA and the NTSB.



