No Sweet Without Brine: A Collection of Experiences, Finding Joy

Cynthia Manick is a poet joining us for another feature of Poetry month. Cynthia has edited several writings and authored two of her own collections.

She discusses what it is like to work on poetry collections and answers questions like “How do you know when the collection is ready?”

No Sweet Without Brine is her latest publication. The collection features poems that capture memories of youth and adult experiences. It is meant to highlight the good and the bad, and how one cannot exist without the other.

Cynthia intends the collection to inspire Black girls and celebrate themselves with her mantra “I want us living, not just alive.”

