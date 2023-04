The DNR will be hosting fly fishing classes very soon at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.

There’s absolutely no need to get your hands dirty with real-live bait, when artificial bait works just as good and can fly too.

Fly fishing is a fun activity to experience in Northern Michigan surrounded by many bodies of water, but do you have the right skills?

Our On the Road crew is at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center learning all about fly fishing.

MTM On The Road: Fly Fishing at the DNR-6:45

MTM On The Road: Fly Fishing at the DNR-7:15