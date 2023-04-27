Manistee Co. Man Arrested for Arson After Home is Destroyed

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a 51-year-old man has been arrested on arson charges after the home he was living in burned to the ground.

According to Sheriff Brian Gutowski, deputies were sent to a home on the 8000 block of Lake Street in Bear Lake Township for a report on structure fire on April 26 at 11:34 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the house fully engulfed in flames. It was later ruled a complete loss.

An investigation into the fire found evidence that the fire was purposefully started by a man who lived in the home, deputies said. The man allegedly started a fire in the hallway of the home, deputies said.

His identity is not being released at this time.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Trial Police, Michigan State Police, Bear Lake Fire, Onekama Fire, Arcadia Fire, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.