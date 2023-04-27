Hook & Hunting: 15th Annual Manton Area Chamber Fish Derby Raffle Happening Saturday

Grab your fishing poles and friends because it’s almost trout season.

This means it’s time for the 15th Annual Manton Area Chamber Fish Derby Raffle, and this year it’s taking place at Lake Billings RV and Campground.

Fishing time starts early Saturday morning at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Raffle tickets are $5 a piece or five tickets for $20. The tickets put you in the drawing for a range of prizes big to small, with the grand prize being a new kayak.

“It’s a beautiful event for your family, for your grandkids, your kids, your friends. Bring everybody you know, we’re packing around the lake. We’re fishing for a day and a half straight to win money and take home trout. So it’s a wonderful weekend for families,” Sam Cronkhite, the mayor of Manton, said.

The drawing will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

Legal fishing rules still apply.