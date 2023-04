Voca Lyrica Choir based in Big Rapids is getting ready for a night of fun. Kelly Samuels from the cabaret tells us more about what it’s like to be in the group and all the hard work the members put in to create their shows.

To attend the upcoming 70s themed events to hear parodies and classics, get your tickets by May 4.

The cabaret will at the Big Rapids Eagles at 5:30 on May 20. Find more information on the cabaret’s website.

They can also be found on Facebook.