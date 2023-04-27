Detroit Lions Legends Tip Off Against Local First Responders For Charity

On Saturday April 29, legends of the gridiron will trade in their football cleats for basketball sneakers to take on local first responders in a game of basketball for charity.

Detroit Lions legends Herman Moore, Corey Schlesinger and George Jamison will all take the court in a friendly game, of which you have two opportunities to check out.

The first game kicks off at 1 p.m. in Traverse City at Traverse City West High School where the Detroit Lions Legends will play against the Grand Traverse County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. The Legends will head south to Cadillac for a game at 7 p.m. against the Cadillac Firefighters L704 at Cadillac High School. This event is fun for the whole family!

Tickets for the traverse City game can be purchased at the Deputy Sherriff’s Association website.

Tickets for the Cadillac game can be purchased by calling (800) 445-2143.

If you cannot make the event but would still like to support these wonderful organizations, visit their respective websites for more information.