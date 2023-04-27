Bills Set to Protect and Assist Sexual Assault Victims

Two new bill packages introduced in Lansing Thursday are aimed at helping those who have been struggling with childhood sexual trauma. Similar bills have been introduced and voted on in recent years but never made it fully through the legislature.

Now, with new Democratic leadership, the hope is they can make the finish line.

“They didn’t choose to be victimized by these people,” said Sen. John Damoose, a Republican from Harbor Springs and co-sponsor of the bill package. “We should give them every opportunity for healing and justice that we can.”

Sexual assault and the resulting trauma are unlike any other crime. It is more common than not that victims wait decades to report the crimes, if at all.

“Delayed disclosure. Which causes survivors of childhood sexual trauma not to come forward until the average age of about 52,” said Rep. Julie Brixie, Democrat from Meridian Township and co-sponsor of the package.

The bill package will extend the statute of limitations to that age, even if you were a minor when attacked.

It also will create the ‘Survivor’s Bill of Rights’ to help victims through the legal process.

“It’s really important to let them know that they have the right to advocates there to support them while they’re having a forensic exam,” said Rep. Brixie.

It will remove barriers on the simplest things.

“It mandates that a person, after given a forensic exam, is also offered the opportunity to take a shower,” said Sen. Damoose. “These are traumatic things and we have to do what we can to care for and help these people begin the healing process.”

Since the case of Larry Nassar at Michigan State University broke, bills like this have tried to make it through the legislature but failed.

“What happens every time there’s been a big case, people recognize what happened to them and become aware of the childhood trauma that they survived,” said Brixie. “And are more willing to more able to come forward earlier.”

Often the bills never got final votes in the House under Republican leadership. Now co-sponsored by a Senate Republican while under Democratic control, the hope is there to push them through.

“The bottom line is, this is absolutely not a partisan issue,” said Damoose. “There is nothing in conservative ideas, there is nothing in progressive ideas that condones, in any way, criminal sexual conduct. It’s time for all of us to stand up and fight this in our state.”