74-Year-Old, 64-Year-Old Arrested for Leading Deputies on Chase

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two males - one 74 and one 64 years old - were arrested after leading deputies on a chase.

On April 26 at 8:55 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the Johannesburg area when the deputy saw two pickup trucks that seemed to be traveling together make wide turns. The deputy decided to follow the vehicles and saw them make illegal moves and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

Both vehicles refused to stop even after the deputy’s vehicle’s lights and sirens were turned on, officials said. The deputy followed the pickups, which eventually stopped at a private residence, officials said.

Deputies made contact with both drivers in the driveway, and after an on-scene investigation, the two male drivers were arrested, officials said.

One male, a 74-year-old Gaylord man, was arrested for OWI and a conditional bond release violation, as he was currently out on bond for another alcohol-related incident, deputies said. Charges for resisting and obstructing as well as flee and elude were also requested.

The second man, a 64-year-old Gaylord man, was arrested for flee and elude, OWI and open intoxicant inside a vehicle.

Michigan State Troopers from the Gaylord post assisted in the investigation.