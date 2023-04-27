2023 Bayshore Marathon Is Officially Recognized by USA Track and Field Association

The Traverse City Track Club announced Thursday that the USA Track and Field Association (USATF) has granted sanctioned status to the Bayshore Marathon on May 27, 2023.

Sanctioning makes the Bayshore Marathon a qualifying standards marathon for participants trying to earn entry into the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon event, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2024.

The USATF is the United States national governing body for the sports of track and field, cross country running, road running and racewalking. Sanctioning ensures participating athletes that the event is being run according to applicable competition rules.

Advertisement

The sanction is also a contract demonstrating the event’s commitment to follow national and international rules and regulations of the sport and to provide a safe environment for the participants and spectators.

“The Traverse City Track Club looks forward to welcoming all athletes participating in the upcoming Bayshore races, but this year presents a unique opportunity to welcome those looking to potentially qualify for the Olympic Team Trials Marathon event,” says Carie Wille, executive director of the Traverse City Track Club. “The sanctioning recognition helps elevate the Bayshore Marathon’s status amongst athletes and will help attract even more elite runners to Traverse City this coming Memorial Day weekend.”

For more information about the Bayshore Marathon, visit www.bayshoremarathon.org.