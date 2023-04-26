Travel From Soo to Soo - The International Bridge Walk Is Back

The International Bridge Walk between Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Sault Ste. Marie, Canada is back!

This will be the first bridge walk in the Soo since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The walk is happening this year on Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. sharp.

Organizers say it was a collaboration between both city’s chambers of commerce to get the event going again.

“I know both chambers have fielded calls regarding the bridge walk, disappointed in previous years because of COVID and some of the restrictions we had on the bridge, but we are very excited to bring the walk back this year and hopefully we will be doing this for years to come,” said Tony Haller, Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, Michigan.

The nearly three mile walk starts at the Norris Center at Lake Superior State University. After you get across the bridge, busses will take you back to the Norris Center. Unfortunately the bike parade will not be part of the event this year.