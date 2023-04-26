The One Up XP Show - Episode 51: Rumbleverse, Upcoming Game Releases

Episode 51 we take you into DOUBLE the Rumbleverse segments! We show you a solo match that turns into 11 eliminations and a win! We scoop up Thunderklam for a duos match and bring home another victory! Rumbleverse is a free to play brawler royale on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

We also sit down with Tony Zyber and talk about the games that are set to release in September!

