We turn a year old! Episode 50 is a big one! We try out a new game called Turbo Golf Racing! Imagine Rocket League meets Golf! Super fun!

We also sit down with Rocket League Pro CJCJ! He plays for the Renegades which is a pro esports organization based out of Detroit! We catch up with him at the Rocket League World Championships and talk about how it has been for him so far!

We also look back at the top 5 moments of the first year of The One Up XP Show!