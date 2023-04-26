The One Up XP Show - Episode 49: Rumbleverse, Ferris State 10 Questions, Rocket League Worlds

We dive into a new game called Rumbleverse! It is a brawler royale! Imagine Fortnite and Super Smash Brothers were mashed together! A fun game and we give it a test!

We also sit back down with Jonathon Eaton of Ferris State and give him his 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

The Rocket League World Championships have started and we highlight day 1!

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website! The video podcasts can be found on the 9&10 News Website, Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube! New every Wednesday and Friday! The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all the episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday! Live streams will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-10pm on the 9&10 News Website! Thanks for stopping by!

www.Twitter.com/michaelestevens

www.Twitter.com/9and10news

www.Twitch.tv/flakeofwrath