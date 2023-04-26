Skip to Main

The One Up XP Show - Episode 41: Badlanders, Siena Heights Year Recap, Kaitlyn Roose 10 Questions (910 Staff)

The One Up XP Show - Episode 41: Badlanders, Siena Heights Year In Review, Kaitlyn Roose 10 Questions

Michael Stevens
Michael Stevens
04/26/2023 3:13 PM EDT

This week, Michael Stevens is playing Badlanders.

We also chat with coach Steven Robinson from Siena Heights University.

We also sit down with Kaitlyn Roose, the leader of Michigan Tech’s Esports program! We ask her the 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

Siena Heights Esports Info: Website, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, YouTube

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!

In this article:
Entertainment