State of Michigan Community EV Toolkit Launched

A helpful new resource is now available for electric vehicles in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of a “State of Michigan Community EV Toolkit.”

This is aimed to prepare local governments around the state for an electric mobility future.

The online toolkit provides information on best practices and polices for electric vehicle equipment.

Michigan is currently a leader in the race for clean energy.

“The state of Michigan is very focused on electric vehicles, especially road vehicles. We want to work with our local municipal partners, our local government, to implement whatever infrastructure they feel is appropriate for that,” Warren Call, the Traverse Connect President and CEO, said.

For anyone interested in the toolkit, click here.