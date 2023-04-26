Northern Michigan Trucking Company Facing Federal Charges for Skirting EPA Emissions Standards

Diesel Freak, LLC is one of three businesses and 11 individuals now facing federal charges in an after-market scheme to get around EPA standards on emissions.

U.S. Federal Attorney Mark Totten said those involved were in blatant violation of the Clean Air Act.

“This case is one of the largest of its kind ever charged in the United States. This criminal scheme has released or will release an enormous amount of pollutants into the air, many of which are dangerous to human health,” said Totten.

The crimes occurred during 2012 through at least 2018 and involved many players in Michigan, including Otsego county’s trucking company, Diesel Freak, LLC.

Its owner, Ryan Malone, along with three employees who served as programmers, were all charged with conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act for tampering with software in heavy duty diesel trucks.

“The action at issue here is sometimes referred to as an emissions control deletion or simply a deletion, the idea being that the technology to limit tailpipe emissions is removed or disabled, " said Totten.

Federal officials said Diesel Freak, LLC deleted or assisted in deleting at least 362 vehicles.

“This crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine to be determined at sentencing as part of their plea agreements. Diesel Freak, LLC has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine,” said Totten.

Federal officials said most of the players involved are cooperating, including the owner Ryan Malone and one of it’s employees, Wade Malone.

“All of the defendants I’ve mentioned above have signed plea agreements, except for Dustin Ryan and James Sisson, two former employees of Diesel Freak, LLC and those who have not signed agreements were charged by indictment issued yesterday by the grand jury,

9&10 News reached out to the Gaylord Company for comment but was told the manager and owner were out Wednesday. Diesel Freak has already agreed to pay a $750,000 fine.

The two other companies facing federal charges include Accurate Truck, based in Grand Rapids, and Griffin Transportation.