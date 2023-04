MTM On The Road: Demo Day Coming Soon at Ebel’s Hardware-7:15

Ebel’s Hardware has great things coming for all current and new customers.

The store specializes in outdoor equipment, hardware, and firearms and many services that can make your outdoor living more enjoyable.

The company will be hosting a Demo Day event this weekend, April 28th-April 29th with a big tent, vendors, product demos, free food, and so much more.

Our On the Road crew, is behind the scenes getting all the details on their upcoming sales.

MTM On The Road: Demo Day Coming Soon at Ebel’s Hardware-7:45

MTM On The Road: Demo Day Coming Soon at Ebel’s Hardware-8:15